Guber Candidates In Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa Elections To Sign Peace Accord Wednesday

Ahead of the November 11 governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States, political parties and their candidates vying for the position of governor in the respective states will sign a peace accord.

According to the Chairman of the National Peace Committee (NPC), Abdulsalami Abubakar in a statement made available to Saturday Telegraph, the peace pact would be signed on Wednesday, November 8.

The former Nigerian leader also appealed to citizens in the three states to exercise their right to vote.

The statement reads: “The NPC hereby wishes to announce the signing of peace accords on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, by political parties and other election stakeholders in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States.

“This is to pledge their commitment to peaceful, transparent, and equitable elections in their respective states.

The responsibility for peace belongs to each of us. We appeal to citizens in these States to exercise their rights to vote, choosing their leaders according to the provisions of the law. In conclusion, we extend our best wishes to the residents of Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States, noting that your collective efforts to ensure the electoral process epitomizes the spirit of progress and hope will set the standard for unity and growth in our nation.” In addition to other candidates running for office, Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma and Bayelsa State Governor Duoye Diri will sign the peace deal.