Guber Candidates In Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa Elections To Sign Peace Accord Wednesday

Ahead of the November 11 governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States, political parties and their candidates vying for the position of governor in the respective states will sign a peace accord.
According to the Chairman of the National Peace Committee (NPC), Abdulsalami Abubakar in a statement made available to Saturday Telegraph, the peace pact would be signed on Wednesday, November 8.
The former Nigerian leader also appealed to citizens in the three states to exercise their right to vote.
READ ALSO:
- November Poll: Eradiri Shines As Diri, Sylva Shun Bayelsa Guber Debate
- November Poll: Eradiri Remains The Only Valid Candidate – Bayelsa LP
- Residents Get Set As The November 11 Bayelsa Governorship Election Approaches
The statement reads: “The NPC hereby wishes to announce the signing of peace accords on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, by political parties and other election stakeholders in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States.
“This is to pledge their commitment to peaceful, transparent, and equitable elections in their respective states.