Guber Aspirant Tackles APC Elders’ Committee On Screening

A governorship aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon Olugbenga Edema, has faulted the decision by some elders of the party otherwise known Ondo APC Aborigines to set up a committee to screen the aspirants ahead of the April 25 primaries.

The elders had disclosed that they had penned down three governorship aspirants including Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa on the party’s platform to consider for endorsement. Responding, Edema said whatever is the outcome of the committee would not be acceptable to him and other aspirants as the elders have no moral justification for the decision to be taken.