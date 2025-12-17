Guber Aspirant Hails Ekiti Airport Commercial Flights

All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial aspirant for the 2026 Ekiti State election, Engr Kayode Ojo, has commended the commencement of commercial flight operations at the newly commissioned Ekiti State Agro-Allied and Cargo Airport.

He also hailed the launch of commercial services as a significant milestone for Ekiti State, promising to unlock immense economic potential, enhance connectivity, and attract investment.

Ojo, a former Chairman of the Governing Councils for the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, and who until September 26, 2025 was the ProChancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, however, strongly criticised the Ekiti State Government’s reported denial of his involvement in the airport project’s development.

He said: “The realisation of the Agro-Allied and Cargo Airport project, and the sight of commercial planes touching down and taking off, is a moment of pride for every Ekiti son and daughter.

“It represents a critical piece of infrastructure that will serve as a catalyst for economic growth, especially in agro-allied industries and tourism.”

While questioning the State Government’s denial of his contribution towards the construction of the Fire Station worth millions of naira and his intention to support development of other landmark structures at the airport and other projects within the state.