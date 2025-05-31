Guber Aspirant: APC Only Viable Party To Actualise My Ambition

Share

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Benue state and a governorship hopeful, Mr. Godwin Ityoachimin has stated that the party remains the only viable platform to actualise his political ambition.

Ityoachimin said he remains convinced that APC has done well over the period it has held sway, expressing the belief that the fortunes of the party have continued to improve as manifest in the mass defections into its fold by gladiators from other major opposition parties in recent times.

In a statement he issued in Abuja on Friday, Ityoachimin urged members of APC and his supporters to discountenance any mischievous information linking him to any other political platform, saying such does not represent his vision and aspiration.

The statement was in reaction to publications in some media outlets suggesting he is a member of a political group, NPCG which he described as faceless.

“My attention has been drawn to the list in circulation under the auspices of Benue State (NPCG), apparently a purported political coalition group which also featured my name.

‘I wish to state clearly without fear of contradiction that I am not privy to this group and do not belong thereto in anyway. I have never been invited or attended any of their meetings and I have not authorised or mandated anyone to add me to such a group, whoever did that, did so without my consent.

“I am an honourable man, independent and of a sound mind. I cannot therefore be coerced or stampeded to join a group which at best has a very uncertain future. My advice for the handlers is to look elsewhere, I am not for them,” the statement read in part.

Ityoachimin emphasised that he remains a card-carrying member of the APC and has not contemplated political fraternity with any other group or persons outside the ruling party.

