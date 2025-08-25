Guber: Anambra South APC Vows To Resist Thuggery

The Anambra South Senatorial District of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has vowed not to allow a repeat of what it called a charade that allegedly occured in the last bye-election in the area.

The party boasted that it is battle-ready to resist the use of thugs and security vigilante groups by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to manipulate the November 8th gubernatorial election in the area.

The party, while condemning what it called the unbecoming affront of the Anambra State Deputy Governor, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim, to manipulate the just concluded bye-election in the area, following his use of the Agunechemba Security Squad to intimidate and arm-twist the innocent electorate, warned him to stay clear from the zone.

This is as they urged the Anambra State Police Command and other sister organisations to be mindful of the antics of the ruling APGA.

According to the State Vice Chairman of the APC Anambra South, Mr Izuchukwu Okeke, who spoke to reporters in Awka said, “What played out at Osumenyi is a display of ignorance and thuggery on the part of the Deputy Governor, and it also shows the intentions of the APGA to muscle the entire Anambra electorate into voting for a candidate that is not their choice”

“It has become clear that APGA has perfected plans to rig the November 8th gubernatorial election in the state under the very noses of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security personnel”

Okeke insisted that the duo of the Electoral Commission and Security operatives should be mindful of the great implications of allowing, aiding and abetting a looming charade come November this year.

“We, the leadership and members of APC, are watching how the Independent National Electoral Commission and Security operatives would watch helplessly as thugs belonging to APGA would, on the day of the governorship election, force law-abiding Anambra people to vote against their conscience at gunpoint”, he said.

Okeke, however, urged members of the party and people of Anambra South Senatorial District to remain calm and law-abiding while retaining confidence and loyal to the party and its gubernatorial candidate, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, reiterating that the outcome of the by-election does not mean that APC would not emerge victorious in the November 8th gubernatorial election.

“We all know what happened in that by-election and the Gestapo manner the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, hijacked the electoral process, claiming that it was free and fair ”

“That doesn’t have any effect on the coming election in November this year as the party is determined to retire the Soludo-led APGA from politics and governance,” he said.