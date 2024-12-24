Guatemala Police Clash With Jewish Sect Over 160 At-Risk Children

Share

Authorities in Guatemala have resisted efforts by members of a Jewish sect to recapture 160 children rescued from its premises.

The children were taken into care on Friday when police raided a farm used by the Lev Tahor movement, which is under investigation in several countries for serious sexual offences.

Interior Minister Francisco Jimenez said they were allegedly being abused by a member of the sect.

But on Sunday, sect members broke into a care centre where they were being held in an effort to get them back, leading to scuffles with police, reports the BBC.

The Lev Tahor sect is known for extremist practices and imposing a strict regime on its followers. The sect accuses the Guatemalan authorities of religious persecution.

