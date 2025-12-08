Guards Polo Club Flags Off National Carnival Tournament

The Guards Polo Club Abuja has commenced its 2025 National Carnival Polo Tournament at the Guards Polo Club/Nigerian Army Polo Resort, Mambilla Barracks, Abuja.

According to the organisers, the annual event, which blends sport, culture and social interaction, features more than 40 teams competing for four major championship cups and several special trophies.

Top teams, including Rubicon, Mangal Cement, STL and Malcomines, will contest the President Cup, the tournament’s highest prize. President of the club, Senator Dauda Halliru Jika, said the tournament remains a unifying event for the polo community.

He noted that the support of members and partners has helped sustain a vibrant atmosphere that attracts families, professionals and long-time followers of the sport.