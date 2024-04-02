Guardiola’s ex-assistant overtakes former Cameroon coach in race for Eagles job

Two prominent coaches, Domenec Torrent and Toni Concecao, are currently the top contenders for the coveted position of head coach of the Super Eagles but the former appears to have overtaken the latter in the race for the plum job. With the departure of the previous coach, Jose Peseiro, the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has been actively seeking a replacement to lead the team to future victories. Scores of applicants applied for the job including about more than 40 expatriates. Concecao was believed to be the favoured one as the NFF plans to appoint a foreign coach.

Our correspondent had reported that many of the chieftains of the Federation are impressed by his resume which includes leading the Indomitable Lions to the third-place finish at the 2021 African Cup of Nations. His knowledge of African football having worked in Cameroon where he lost just two matches stands him out among the crowd.

However, Torrent has recently gained favour among influential members of the NFF, particularly the technical committee, owing to his football philosophy that prioritizes fluidity over pragmatism which aligns with Nigeria’s football culture and negates the idea pushed by the erstwhile managers including Peseiro.