Guardiola Targets Redemption In High-stakes Manchester Derby

As Manchester City prepare to face bitter rivals Manchester United in Sunday’s derby at the Etihad, all eyes will be on manager Pep Guardiola, who is desperate to turn the tide after a shaky start to the 2025/26 Premier League campaign.

After a trophyless 2024/25 season—only the second time in Guardiola’s nine years at the helm—pressure has mounted on the Spanish tactician to prove his squad rebuild is bearing fruit. Despite winning 18 major trophies under his leadership, last season’s shortcomings exposed cracks in the system many thought was unbreakable.

Determined to restore City’s dominance, the club splashed a massive £320 million on new signings this year, including £180 million in the January transfer window alone. But that investment has not translated into early-season results, leaving fans and pundits asking tough questions.

City kicked off the season in style with a commanding 4–0 victory over Wolves, a performance that seemed to announce their return to form. However, that momentum was short-lived as they fell to back-to-back defeats—2–0 to Tottenham and 2–1 to Brighton—leaving them with only three points from their first three games.

It is Guardiola’s worst-ever start to a league season and a worrying sign for a team expected to be title contenders.

One of the major reasons for City’s struggle last season was the absence of midfield general Rodri, who suffered a serious knee injury. His long spell on the sidelines saw City lose control of games, particularly in midfield where his calm passing and defensive reading were sorely missed.

Although Rodri made a return in the recent game against Brighton, Guardiola has admitted it will take time for the influential Spaniard to reach full fitness.

Despite signing midfield reinforcements Nico González and Tijjani Reijnders, City’s vulnerabilities remain visible. Both Tottenham and Brighton exploited gaps behind the full-backs and capitalised on City’s failure to press effectively.

The statistics speak volumes. City’s ability to win the ball high up the pitch has declined. Their pressing intensity has dropped, and they are now less efficient at winning possession in key areas—a far cry from the dominance of previous campaigns.

Guardiola, however, is already tweaking tactics. With former Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders joining the technical team, City are attempting to mix their traditional possession play with faster transitions, counter-pressing, and direct attacking moves. But blending these philosophies with a new-look squad takes time.

Rodri’s return offers hope. In his first game back, he had the most touches, completed passes, and ball recoveries in the first half against Brighton. His presence is expected to bring balance back to City’s midfield over the coming weeks.

However, with the team still trying to find rhythm and several injuries to key players—including Phil Foden, Mateo Kovacic, and John Stones—City’s path to stability looks challenging.

Sunday’s derby against Manchester United could be the moment that defines City’s season. A win would restore confidence and give weight to Guardiola’s rebuild. A loss, however, would deepen concerns about the team’s direction.

For Guardiola, the match is more than a local rivalry—it is a test of leadership, adaptation, and long-term planning.

Manchester City are at a crossroads. The club’s recent spending spree and tactical shifts indicate ambition and urgency. But in football, success is measured in results. As the Premier League season begins to take shape, Guardiola must show that his rebuild can deliver not just good football, but trophies.

The Manchester derby may well be the moment that either revives City’s title push or signals deeper problems ahead.

