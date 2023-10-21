Guardiola Suggests Two Ballon d’Or Awards, For Both Messi, Haaland

Man City’s manager, Pep Guardiola on Friday suggested that there should be “two sections” of the Ballon d’Or because both Lionel Messi of Inter Miami and Erling Haaland of Manchester City are deserving of the title.

Guardiola stated this at a press conference on Friday, “Always I said the Ballon d’Or should be in two sections; one for Messi, then after another one so Haaland should win, yeah.”

Messi brought the FIFA World Cup trophy home for the first time since 1986 when he led Argentina to victory in Qatar in December 2022.

In the 2022–23 season, Haaland scored 52 goals in 53 appearances for City, which helped the team win the FA Cup, the Premier League, and their first-ever UEFA Champions League crown.

“He scored a million goals, and we won the treble.” For Messi, this is his worst season, but it’s the finest for the other players. They both merit it. Practically speaking, I would love for Haaland to get it as he assisted us in achieving our goals. Guardiola remarked, “But Messi won the World Cup.”

Prior to the international break, City was having trouble in the Premier League after losing two straight games to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal.

In the EFL Cup, the defending champions also fell short against Newcastle United. Haaland received zero points and one goal in the three games.

Following a three-game suspension, City’s pivotal midfielder Rodri will be back for Saturday’s match against Brighton at the Etihad Stadium. His absence caused the squad to struggle to generate plays.

“Very crucial. He will get it. It was his dismissal. However, the referee failed to call a foul on Rodri in two instances; if this happens, he is not sent off. Then he needs to acquire knowledge. Calm down, get up, and move. Guardiola stated, “I’m pretty sure he will pick up on it.”

Guardiola stated he was unsure of Kevin De Bruyne’s return date despite the fact that the other important City orchestrator just played 22 minutes in the season opener.