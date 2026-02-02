Guardiola Explains Momentum Shift In Spurs Draw

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has shed light on the key momentum shift that saw the club relinquish a two-goal advantage in their 2–2 Premier League draw with Tottenham Hotspur.

City appeared in complete control at half-time in North London after goals from Ryan Cherki and Antoine Semenyo put the champions firmly ahead.

However, Spurs mounted a strong second-half response, with a brace from one of their star players sealing a spirited comeback and denying City maximum points.

What Guardiola Said:

Speaking after the match, Guardiola highlighted tactical and psychological shifts that influenced the flow of the contest.

“They put more in the back, they found a goal, and after that, the momentum happened. Some transitions, the control they had, we didn’t have. It was not a big issue,” Guardiola said.

The City boss explained that once Tottenham pulled a goal back, the momentum swung in the hosts’ favour, leaving his side struggling to regain the control they had shown earlier in the game.

READ ALSO:

Despite the dropped points, Guardiola sought to downplay concerns over City’s overall performance and their position in the title race.

The draw leaves the champions six points behind league leaders Arsenal, though the Spaniard remains composed with many matches still to play.

“We are playing at a high level. We didn’t have the consistency to win the games when others were able to do it. Fourteen games is a lot of games. Six points [gap to Arsenal]. Next one,” he said.

Manchester City will now focus on their next fixture as they aim to regain consistency and maintain pressure on Arsenal in the Premier League title race.