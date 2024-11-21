Guardiola Signs One-Year Contract Extension With Man City

Share

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reportedly agreed to extend his contract by another year, keeping him at the club until 2025.

While City has not officially confirmed the news, multiple sources say Guardiola has decided to sign the new deal, which could include an option for an additional year.

This extension will mark a decade since the 53-year-old Spaniard joined the club in 2016. During his tenure, Guardiola has guided City to unprecedented success, winning 18 trophies, including six Premier League titles.

His previous contract was set to expire at the end of this season. Despite City’s dominance under his leadership, the team has faced a challenging spell, losing four consecutive matches across all competitions—a first for Guardiola outside of penalty shootouts.

After a recent 2-1 loss to Brighton, Guardiola reflected on the team’s dip in form, suggesting other teams may be due for success after City’s long period of dominance.

Share

Please follow and like us: