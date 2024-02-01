Guardiola Showers Praises On Alvarez

Pep Guardiola has showered praises on Julian Alvarez’s “extraordinary” performance after the striker’s brace inspired Manchester City‘s 3-1 win over Burnley.

Alvarez, celebrating his 24th birthday, scored twice in the first half before Rodri’s goal sealed an eighth consecutive win in all competitions for the European champions.

And Ameen Al-Dakhil’s late consolation for the visitors could not wipe the smile off Guardiola’s face.

Speaking to the media he said: “It was not easy for us but we were humble enough to play the way you have to play. It is three more points and on to the next.

“He [Alvarez] is an extraordinary player.

“I am really pleased with not just his goals but for the many, many things he does. Really good.”

“We have to take one game at a time now. When we have gone on a good run in the past it has been because we thought just about the next one.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen. We will lose points but hopefully not many.

“Now we prepare for Brentford. Last season we could not win one point against them.”