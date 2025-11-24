Pep Guardiola has apologised for his clash with a cameraman after Manchester City’s Premier League (EPL) loss to Newcastle on Saturday.

City felt several key decisions went against them in the 2–1 defeat at St James’ Park, including a penalty appeal, a possible handball, and a tight offside call — all of which left Guardiola incensed at the final whistle.

The Spaniard walked onto the pitch to confront referee Sam Barrott and was also seen removing a cameraman’s headphones to speak directly into his ear.

‘I apologised,’ Guardiola said afterwards, though he declined to share what was said. ‘When I look back at it, I feel embarrassed and ashamed. I don’t like behaving that way. I apologised to the cameraman almost immediately. I am who I am.

‘After 1,000 games, I’m still not perfect — I make big mistakes. It comes from wanting to protect my team and my club.’

Tensions were high among the players as well. City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma had to be guided down the tunnel, and Newcastle midfielder Joelinton was restrained by manager Eddie Howe.

“Guardiola also exchanged words with Newcastle captain Bruno Guimarães.

Guardiola continued: ‘I’ve known Bruno for many years. After every match — even at the Etihad, we always end up talking somewhere in the tunnel. I’m not sure what happened this time.

‘Our paths cross often, and I’ve always had a good relationship with him. That’s who I am — an emotional person who talks a lot and gestures with my hands and arms.’

Champions League ‘Massively Important’ City hosts Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League on Tuesday, aiming to maintain their unbeaten start. They are fourth in the group phase table, and victory against the Bundesliga side will consolidate their place in the top eight as they seek a direct path into the knockout stages. The contest will be Guardiola’s 100th as City manager in the competition, with the crowning moment coming in 2023 when they lifted the trophy after beating Inter Milan in the final in Istanbul. But they have also had near misses, losing the 2021 final to Chelsea and being beaten by Real Madrid in the semi-finals the following year when the La Liga giants scored three late goals in the second leg. “I realise I’m getting old. Every weekend is a milestone,” said Guardiola while referencing the fact that Manchester City are the only English team to qualify for the past 14 Champions League competitions. “Every season we have been there, and hopefully next season we will be there too,” he added. READ ALSO: Werder Bremen Considering Move For Taiwo Awoniyi

"It's special for the players, managers and everyone. To challenge yourself with the best teams in Europe is incredible, a huge experience. For the club, in terms of repetition, prestige, financial issues, it's massively important. "There are more disappointments than good moments. There have been good moments, especially in group stages, we have been top every season, except last season with the new format. "But of course it has been a top experience – good moments, bad moments define a team, a club. And sport is tough so not everything is flowers (on the) road or easy and comfortable." Last season was the first time in eight years in which City failed to win a major trophy, being knocked out at the play-off stage in the Champions League, finishing third in the Premier League and losing to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final. "It was the worst season I ever had in my career," said defender Josko Gvardiol. "It was painful. I couldn't sleep in the nights because I was trying to find solutions and I was trying help the team and everyone in the club to get out of this position. "Sometimes it is difficult, sometimes things are not going the way we wanted but I am glad it is behind us and that we recover well."