Guardiola Reveals What He Told Ortega, Gvardiol After Brentford Draw

Share

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has denied suggestions that he was berating goalkeeper, Stefan Ortega and defender Josko Gvardiol after his side’s Premier League 2-2 draw with Brentford on Tuesday.

Guardiola’s men appeared to be on course to claim all three points after two second-half goals from Phil Foden.

But, a late collapse from the Citizens saw Yoane Wissa score to give Brentford a lifeline.

Christian Norgaard then scored the equaliser in the second minute of injury time to ensure that both teams got a point each.

After the match, Guardiola was seen on the pitch as he gestured wildly when speaking to Ortega, Gvardiol and Savinho.

READ ALSO:

However, when asked what he told Gvardiol, Guardiola replied in his post-match interview:

“How good he played, he played an incredible game. I was satisfied, we’re talking about one action.

He added, “The same with Ortega, I said how good he played in the actions with the ball, had good passes to Erling, how happy and satisfied I am, especially with these two players with what they have done.”

Man City now sit in sixth place in the Premier League table, with two points behind Chelsea.

The Premier League champions will face Paris Saint-Germain next Wednesday in the Champions League.

Share

Please follow and like us: