Guardiola Refuses To Make ‘Arteta Comment’ On Referee’s Decision

Pep Guardiola insisted he would not make a “Mikel Arteta comment” after a controversial decision by the referee in Manchester City‘s 3-3 draw with Tottenham.

With the scores level late on, Erling Haaland appeared to have played Jack Grealish through on goal.

But the referee blew his whistle for a foul instead of playing an advantage, leading to uproar from the home fans and players.

It meant City are now three points behind league leaders Arsenal after a dramatic Dejan Kulusevski header earned Spurs a point.

Asked about the incident, Guardiola said: “Next question. I will not do a Mikel Arteta comment.

READ ALSO:

“It is hard when you review the image, the referee decides to blow the whistle after he has already said to play on. After the pass, the whistle, so I do not understand this action.”

On his side’s performance, the City boss added: “It was a good game, that is the most important thing.

“It was a pity, same as the Liverpool game, I had the feeling that today we made an incredible performance in all departments, against a really good team and manager and how they play.

“We created a lot of chances, we were aggressive, incredibly concentrated, and the feeling is that we still want to be there [at the top of the table].

“It is a pity. Sometimes football is like life, you do not get what you deserve.”