Guardiola Refuses To Make ‘Arteta Comment’ On Referee’s Decision

Pep Guardiola insisted he would not make a “Mikel Arteta comment” after a controversial decision by the referee in Manchester City‘s 3-3 draw with Tottenham.
With the scores level late on, Erling Haaland appeared to have played Jack Grealish through on goal.
But the referee blew his whistle for a foul instead of playing an advantage, leading to uproar from the home fans and players.
It meant City are now three points behind league leaders Arsenal after a dramatic Dejan Kulusevski header earned Spurs a point.
Asked about the incident, Guardiola said: “Next question. I will not do a Mikel Arteta comment.
“It is hard when you review the image, the referee decides to blow the whistle after he has already said to play on. After the pass, the whistle, so I do not understand this action.”
On his side’s performance, the City boss added: “It was a good game, that is the most important thing.
“It was a pity, same as the Liverpool game, I had the feeling that today we made an incredible performance in all departments, against a really good team and manager and how they play.
“We created a lot of chances, we were aggressive, incredibly concentrated, and the feeling is that we still want to be there [at the top of the table].
“It is a pity. Sometimes football is like life, you do not get what you deserve.”