A few weeks ago Manchester City’s path to a treble still looked littered with obstacles but suddenly Pep Guardiola’s side have a clear run to sport- ing immortality. The sky blue juggernaut has laid waste to everything in its path in a staggering run of form and they are now just three wins away from matching Manchester United’s 1999 feat They can tick off the first box this weekend by wrapping up the Premier League title for the fifth time in six seasons.

What had looked like being a Guardiola poised to tick off first part of treble two-horse race right to the wire now looks like being a procession after Arsenal buckled under the pressure exerted by a relentless City. City might be crowned champions before they even kick a ball this weekend if Arsenal lose at relegation battlers Nottingham Forest tomorrow. Even if Arsenal do shake off the hangover of last week’s 3-0 home defeat by Brighton and Hove Albion, a result that all but ended their title hopes, City will seal the deal on Sunday if they beat Chelsea at home.

Should they require them, City still have two more matches, against Brighton and Brentford, to knock off the three points they require to be crowned kings of England yet again. In truth, it would be a surprise if City do not extend their winning run in the league to 14 matches by the end of the season and then go on to claim the treble. Guardiola’s side look unstoppable. Just ask Real Madrid’s players who were brushed off like a speck of dust in Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final second leg. City’s 4-0 margin of victory at The Etihad Stadium barely did justice to the gulf in class between the sides and Inter Milan will hold no fears for City in the final.

“I don’t know what it is, whether it is our fans or the pitch, we just feel unstoppable. Even in the league we feel no-one can beat us. It is unbelievable,” City’s attacking midfielder Jack Grealish said of his side’s home form. Guardiola’s team also have a date with Manchester United in the FA Cup final on June 3 – potentially the toughest part of their quest to complete the treble as their neighbours will be desperate to keep their epic 1999 feat unique. During the 2018/19 season, Guardiola led Man City to the Premier League, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup domestic treble.

It was the first time in the club’s history that they won three trophies in one season (four, if you include the Community Shield). The title race went down to the wire as they beat Liverpool to the league by just one point. They kept their nerve on the final day to win 4-1 away to Brighton, ending the season on 98 points. City beat Chelsea on penalties in the EFL Cup final before thrashing Watford 6-0 in the FA Cup final.

However, winning a treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League would certainly surpass City’s achievement of four years ago. It would also see them match the feat of Man United, who are the only English club to have won those three trophies in the same season. Guardiola, of course, achieved a very similar feat while head coach of Barcelona, winning Spain’s La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League in 2008/09.