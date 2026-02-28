Guardiola Leads Man City On Tough Trip To Leeds

Manchester City were pushed all the way by Leeds when they last met at the Etihad in November and the Whites are unlikely to go down without a fight in Saturday evening kick-off.

Pep Guardiola’s side were 2-0 up and seemingly cruising in that game before a spirited second-half Leeds comeback saw Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha net twice to level the scores.

It took a 91st-minute winner from Phil Foden for the Citizens to pick up all three points and things are unlikely to be easy on this trip to Elland Road.

Leeds have only lost two of their last 16 games in all competitions and while they would have liked to have converted a few more of their draws into victories, they are proving to be an exceptionally hard nut to crack.

Daniel Farke’s side are six points clear of 18th-placed West Ham and could do with a few more wins to add a bigger cushion but the fact that they are 12-1 for the drop tells a story of how successful the second half of their campaign has been thus far.

Manchester City come into this clash on the back of seven wins from their last eight games, closing the gap to league leaders Arsenal to just five points with a game in hand on the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta’s side face a tricky clash with Chelsea on Sunday so the Citizens will be desperate to keep up the pressure on their title rivals with another success in this one.

They have been remarkably consistent in their recent run, scoring exactly twice in six of their last eight encounters and netting three in two of them.

Guardiola’s men have failed to keep a clean sheet in four of their last six matches however and will not get everything their own way against this Leeds side.

Leeds have scored in eight of their last nine games and are fancied to play their part in what should be an entertaining affair.

Both teams have scored and over 2.5 goals has landed in four of the last six meetings between these two and a repeat of that looks likely here.

Despite Leeds’ excellent home record, Manchester City have won the last five head-to-heads and could edge another victory, a 2-1 win for the visitors is the correct score selection.

