Guardiola Eyes UCL Spot After Narrow Win Over Wolves

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has said the team’s prospects of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League (UCL) have significantly improved following their hard-fought 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday night.

Kevin De Bruyne, who is widely expected to depart the club this summer, netted the decisive goal in the first half, converting a low cross from fellow Belgian Jeremy Doku.

The win lifts City to third place in the Premier League table with 64 points, just three matches remaining in the campaign.

Speaking to the BBC after the match, Guardiola expressed cautious optimism about City’s top-four hopes.

“We are better than [we were] weeks ago, and we have done five, six games winning, and other teams have dropped points,” he said.

“If we play like we did today, it is really good, but we cannot relax. Winning in that way is good because it will make us realise that we still need to work.”

City’s recent resurgence has come at a critical juncture in the season, with their push for Champions League qualification intensifying amid stiff competition from rivals in the top half of the table.

