Guardiola Didn’t Intend To Make Light Of Self-Harm

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he did not intend “to make light” of self-harm when he answered a question about scratches on his face.

City blew a 3-0 lead to draw 3-3 with Feyenoord in the Champions League on Tuesday and Guardiola was later seen with several scratch marks on his forehead during his post-match interview with broadcaster Amazon Prime.

Asked by reporters during his news conference about a mark on his nose, Guardiola made a scratching motion and said: “With my finger, my nail. The 53-year-old then said “I want to harm myself” before laughing and leaving the news conference.

“I was caught off guard with a question at the end of a press conference last night about a scratch which had appeared on my face and explained that a sharp fingernail had accidentally caused this,” said a statement posted on Guardiola’s behalf by his official account on X and Instagram.

“My answer was in no way intended to make light of the very serious issue of self-harm.” The statement added that Guardiola is aware “many people struggle with mental health issues every day” and referenced the Samaritans charity to “highlight one of the ways people can seek help”.

