Guardiola Delivers Walker Verdict Amid Bayern Links

Kyle Walker’s future is turning into a soap opera as Bayern Munich continue to push for the signing of the Manchester City star despite the English side’s reluctance to negotiate the sale.

Both sides are currently in Japan for pre-season preparations and will lock horns in a mouth-watering summer friendly at the National Olympic Stadium tomorrow. Wednesday’s encounter in Tokyo may also serve as an opportunity to address Walker’s future once and for all amid intense speculation linking him with a move to Munich.

Pep Guardiola offered his view of the 33-year-old’s situation in the build-up to the game, insisting the ex-Tottenham Hotspur defender remains a significant first-team cog at the Etihad Stadium.

“He’s our player. We need to play against Bayern with the best players. We hope he is going to stay the whole season with us, so why should he not play?” the Spaniard said, as quoted by Sam Lee.

“I heard the comments from Thomas Tuchel about Kyle, I will say the same.

“What I can say is he is a very important player for us, he has a very specific quality, formidable opponent out wide.

“That quality is irreplaceable. The clubs are in touch, we will fight for him.”

Walker has been the subject of consistent rumours this summer after Bayern took an interest in him following Joao Cancelo’s return to Man City off the back of a rather unimpressive loan spell in the Bundesliga.

Despite the Englishman’s age, the Bavarians seem hellbent on luring him to the Allianz Arena and are even ready to sacrifice long-serving Benjamin Pavard to make that happen.

Unlike Man City, Bayern are willing to offer Walker a multi-year contract, contrasting the club’s policy of handing veteran players short-term deals.

That decision has infuriated some senior-ranking members of Tuchel’s squad, including Manuel Neuer and Thomas Muller.

Both players have refused to hide their frustration, which could be a cause for concern, especially if Walker ends up joining Bayern.