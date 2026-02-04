Guardiola Defends Man City’s Net Spend Claims

Spanish football manager Pep Guardiola admitted he was “A little bit grumpy” when questioned about Manchester City’s January transfer activity.

Rather than dwell on Man City being the biggest spenders for a second successive winter window, Guardiola chose to shift the focus to net spend.

“In net spend over the last five years, we are seventh,” he insisted, comments that appeared aimed at critics of City’s performances this season. The Spaniard seemed keen to stress that rival clubs have spent heavily in an effort to close the gap.

“They are facts,” Guardiola added. “Good luck to the six teams ahead of us in net spend over the last five years.”

Data from FootballTransfers.com places City sixth, not seventh, with a net spend of £324.7m. However, Guardiola’s broader point largely stands.

Nottingham Forest, for example, has recorded a similar net spend (£323m) despite spending part of that period in the Championship.

Still, the question remains: is the picture really that simple for City?

How Man City Use Academy Sales To Fund Big Spending There are two ways to interpret the numbers. While Manchester City are not the biggest net spenders, the data also shows they rank second for total transfer outlay over the same period. Chelsea top the spending charts, investing £1.57bn in an effort to close the gap on City, while also leading the way in player sales with £862m generated. Guardiola’s side sits second on both counts, having spent £962.3m and recouped £637.6m through sales.

This highlights how effective City have been at developing academy talent and selling it for significant fees. Around £280m has been generated from homegrown players over the last five years alone.

Cole Palmer’s £40.9m move to Chelsea, James McAtee’s £22.2m switch to Nottingham Forest, and Taylor Harwood-Bellis’ £20m transfer to Southampton are prime examples.

Remarkably, the trio made just six Premier League starts for City combined, yet their sales represented pure profit as club-trained players. That, in itself, is not a criticism; it is exactly how a modern academy is meant to function. If a player cannot break into the first team or faces limited opportunities, selling and reinvesting is part of the cycle.

However, this model can create a slightly misleading picture when assessing net spend purely in terms of first-team investment. Chelsea operates a similar approach, which explains why their financial profile mirrors City’s, albeit on a larger scale.

Manchester United, by contrast, represent the opposite end of the spectrum. Despite ranking third in total spending (£920.9m), they have struggled to maximise academy value, generating just £246.6m in player sales. That leaves them second for net spend at £674.3m, with far less to show for it on the pitch.

A similar point applies to Arsenal. The Gunners rank third in net spend (£610.1m) but have the lowest outgoing sales among the top clubs (£184.2m). The key difference is effectiveness: Arsenal sit clear at the top of the Premier League, having made better use of their £743.9m investment than Manchester United.

What Do 10-Year Spending Figures Show?

Guardiola referenced a five-year window, but stretching the view to the last decade tells a similar story when it comes to transfer spending.

Chelsea lead the way with a total outlay of £2.35bn, followed by City (£1.82bn) and Manchester United (£1.62bn). The picture becomes even less flattering for United when net spend is considered, with the Red Devils top of the list at £1.18bn. Chelsea sit second (£993m), Arsenal third (£893.3m), and City just behind in fourth (£890m).

City’s strength in player trading is again clear. Only Chelsea (£1.36bn) has generated more from sales over the past decade than Guardiola’s side (£934.6m). Arsenal ranks lowest in this category (£418.1m), narrowly ahead of Manchester United (£439m).

Viewed across both five- and ten-year periods, City have consistently remained outside the top tier of net spenders. It is easy to see why Guardiola feels aggrieved.

However, when City are effectively the only elite club investing heavily during the January transfer window, it becomes a far harder case to sell.