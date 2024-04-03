Guardiola Defends Haaland Against Ex-Footballers

Manchester City’s head coach Pep Guardiola applauds to supporters after his team lost the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
From his days at FC Barcelona as a manager, to his days at Bayern Munich, and now at Manchester City, Guardiola has achieved successes that most coaches can only dream of.
He has also managed players of different calibre who often make headlines for good and sometimes bad reasons.
It would be recalled that in Manchester City, his biggest player is currently Erling Haaland of Norway.
The 23-year-old striker joined him at City ahead of last season, and in his debut season, he broke virtually all the goals record in the league.
READ ALSO:
- Pep Guardiola Careful Of Liverpool
- Pep Guardiola Urges Critics To Allow Erik Ten Hag To Do His Job
- Pep Guardiola Set To Sign Bayern Munich Star, Musiala
But this season has not been as rosy as his first season at Manchester City, but he has been banging on the goals as much as possible.
Due to his struggles in the game, former Manchester United captain Roy Keane criticized the Norwegian striker, comparing him to a lower-league player.
In reaction to the criticism targeted at Haaland, Pep Guardiola told a press conference that he wasn’t expecting former footballers to be at the forefront of attacking current footballers.
“I’m surprised when it comes from former players,” Guardiola said ahead of Manchester City vs Aston Villa clash at 8:15 p.m. later tonight, April 3.
“Journalists I understand but former players, I’m surprised.
“It’s like former referees criticizing referees… memory disappears quick”.