Frustrated Guardiola Criticizes Man City Injured Stars

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has hinted that some of his players may be struggling mentally as well as physically, suggesting that a lack of focus could be contributing to this season’s spate of injuries.

Pep Guardiola took a pointed, subtle dig at Manchester City’s injury-hit squad, invoking the words of his idol Johan Cruyff to convey his frustration over the ongoing fitness issues at the Etihad.

The City boss, grappling with defensive absences including Ruben Dias, John Stones, and Josko Gvardiol, referenced Cruyff’s philosophy in a recent interview following City’s 2-0 win over Wolves.

Guardiola suggested that avoiding the treatment table is as much a matter of mindset as it is medical care, highlighting the importance of mental resilience alongside physical preparation.

With eleven senior players sidelined, the Catalan manager was pressed on the long-term recovery of key figures like John Stones, offering a blunt assessment that doubled as a challenge to his squad’s focus and determination.

Guardiola Discusses Injury Crisis At Manchester City

“When a player doesn’t want to be injured, they will not be injured,” Guardiola remarked.

“There are situations where you are unlucky, but when you are in incredible shape, and you truly don’t want to be injured, you will not be. Unfortunately, we have a lot of injuries right now, and that is the problem.”

Guardiola’s frustration seemed to intensify when discussing Oscar Bobb, who is close to joining Fulham.

When asked why the winger was unavailable, Pep’s response was blunt: “The player says he is not fit, so he’s not fit.”

The timing of this tough-love stance comes as City prepare for a crucial Champions League clash against Galatasaray on Wednesday, with the squad stretched to the limit.

Rodri is suspended, while Savinho, Nico Gonzalez, and John Stones are already sidelined. New signings Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guehi are ineligible until the knockout stages.