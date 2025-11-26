“I accept maybe it’s a lot, but playing every two, three, four days… But maybe it’s too much, you’re right. Seeing the result, maybe it’s too much.”

He stressed that the poor result was not the players’ fault, and he apologised for the scale of the rotation.

“It was not the performance we thought. Maybe I’ll take full responsibility; I still think the players who started are exceptional. However, we overlooked something crucial at the highest level. It was an incredible opportunity, now we have to fight in the next games.”

Guardiola concluded by reiterating his full acceptance of the outcome.

“They [Leverkusen] were good. In general, we also did some very good things, we had chances, half chances; always blocked, always we slipped, always there was something.

Maybe the changes were too much; I take full responsibility.