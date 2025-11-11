Guardian Arrested In P’Harcourt For Allegedly Torturing Teenage Girl

Mrs. Benedicta Ezenibe, a guardian, has been arrested by the Rivers State Police Command for allegedly torturing a teenage girl in Rumuokwuta, Port Harcourt, by burning parts of her skin with a hot knife.

The suspect was apprehended after a good Samaritan, who witnessed the abuse, alerted the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Rivers State branch. FIDA officials, including Vice-Chairperson Dr. Vivian Akunesiobike and Mrs. Nneoma Adiele, reported the case to Kala Police Station and assisted in rescuing the victim.

During interrogation, the teenage girl revealed that she had been denied schooling and tortured for “following boys.”

The Rivers State Police Command has launched an investigation, while the victim has been relocated to a safe home under child protection authorities.

In a statement, FIDA, through Rachel C. Princewill, Publicity Secretary, condemned rising cases of domestic violence and child abuse, pledging to pursue justice. The organization also called for stronger child protection mechanisms and public sensitization to prevent similar incidents.

“No child deserves to suffer such cruelty. Society must rise to protect the vulnerable and hold abusers accountable,” the statement said.