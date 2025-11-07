Guard Your Independence Jealousy, CJN Kekere-Ekun Charges Code of Conduct Tribunal

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Olatokunbo Kekere-Ekun, yesterday charged the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) to guard its independence jealously and avoid acts capable of tarnishing its image.

The CJN gave the charge in Abuja when she received in her office, members of the Tribunal led by the Chairman, Mr Mainasara Umar on a courtesy visit.

The CCT Chairman had sought the support of the Chief Justice of Nigeria to make the Tribunal more efficient and be in a better position to deliver on its mandate as contained in the constitution. The chairman bemoaned the deplorable state of facilities at the Tribunal but said that he had taken steps to remedy the situation.

He also asked for the support of the leadership of the judiciary to make sure the Tribunal receives the resources it needs to function properly.

In her response, the CJN urged the chairman to adopt an innovative approach to resolving the challenges facing the Tribunal. Justice Kekere-Ekun advised the Tribunal to work strictly within the jurisdiction conferred on it by the 1999 Constitution as amended.

The CJN further advised the Tribunal members to brainstorm and come up with a solution to tackle the backlog of cases now pending before it. Her Lordship reminded the Tribunal members of their oath of office and urged them to maintain high fidelity to the constitution.

In the area of capacity building, the Chief Justice of Nigeria reminded the chairman of the Tribunal of the availability of the National Judicial Institute to assist in prioritising appropriate training through seminars and workshops for members of the Tribunal and supporting staff.