Guard Your Glorious Destiny Jealously

T ext: Matthew 2:1- 16; Genesis 25:31-33; Judges 16:20-21 Matthew 2:7-8. “Then Herod secretly called the wise men, enquired of them diligently what time the star appeared. And he sent them to Bethlehem, and said, ‘Go and search diligently for the young child; and when ye have found him, bring me word again, that I may come and worship him also’”.

Matthew 2:16. “Then Herod, when he saw that he was mocked of the wise men, was exceeding wroth, and sent forth, and slew all the children that were in Bethlehem, and in all the coasts thereof, from two years old and under; according to the time which he had diligently enquired of the wise men”.

Genesis 25:33. “And Jacob said, Swear to me this day; and he sware unto him: and he sold his birthright unto Jacob”. Judges 16:20. “And she said, The Philistines be upon thee, Samson. And he awoke out of his sleep, and said, I will go out as at other times before, and shake myself. And he wist not that the Lord was departed from him”.

Guarding your glorious destiny jealously should be a conscious event. Conscious efforts must be put in place if you want your glorious destiny to be protected. Esau failed to guard his glorious destiny jealously, and he lost it because of food for a moment. Esau lost his glorious destiny for a satisfaction which was not up to a whole day.

Are you not like Esau? Samson had a glorious destiny but he lost it due to carelessness and over confidence. Are you the Samson of this generation? A glorious destiny is always attracted to jealousy, envy, hatred and persecution. When you have a glorious destiny, you will be hated for no reason. You will be envied and persecuted because of your glorious destiny and that is why you must know how to protect your glorious destiny.

Unripe oranges as well as unripe mangoes will not attract a reasonable and much attention from people until it is ripe. Immediately the oranges or mangoes begin to ripe, the tree carrying them will begin to be envied and persecuted. When you are carrying a glorious destiny, you will be envied by envious people, hated without any reason and be persecuted.

The enemies will try as much as possible to distract you from being focused. The truth you need to know about those that envy, hate or persecute anyone with glorious destiny are the people that are empty inside. They have nowhere to go. If you have a glorious destiny, you must run from such people else, they will destroy your glorious destiny.

People like Herod and Pharaoh are everywhere to destroy anyone with glorious destiny. From one the Bible passage, Herod killed all the children from two years down because of Jesus Christ who was a glorious child. Your glorious destiny will not be destroyed in Jesus Name.

PRAYER POINTS:

1. Father, I shall not destroy my glorious destiny in Jesus Name.

2. I refuse to abuse my glorious destiny in Jesus Name.

3. Enemies will not hinder my glorious destiny in Jesus Name.

4. Oh Lord, Satan will not destroy my glorious destiny in Jesus Name.