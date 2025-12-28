Guard Kills Co-Worker At Gombe Govt House – Police

Gombe Police Command on Sunday said one Malam Umar, a casual worker attached to the Gombe State Government House, has been allegedly killed on the premises of the Government House by his co-worker, identified as Shuaibu Adamu, a watchman.

The deceased, also known as ‘Baba Usama’, was said to be a casual worker attached to the State Government House as a ‘borehole operator.’

The State Public Relations Officer, DSP Buhari Abdullahi, who confirmed the incident, said preliminary findings revealed that the victim was found motionless with his trousers tied around his neck, “while a local intoxicant (popularly known as rubber solution) was found inserted in his mouth.”

“On Friday, December 26, at about 3:50 pm, a distress report was received that a male adult identified as Mallam Umar (also known as ‘Baba Usama’), a casual staff attached to the Gombe State Government House, employed as a borehole operator at the Gombe State Government House, was found lying motionless,” he said

He revealed that the body was immediately rushed to the Specialist Hospital, Gombe, where he was certified dead by a medical doctor, and his remains were deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy.

The PPRO added that following the incident, the Commissioner of Police, CP Umar Ahmed Chuso, visited the scene and ordered a thorough investigation into the matter.

He said, “Further investigations, including the review of CCTV footage within the Government House premises, revealed that one Shuaibu Adamu, 19, also known as ‘Yaya Mama’ of Mallam Kuri Quarters, another casual watchman attached to a construction company handling projects within the Gombe Government House, was seen assaulting the deceased prior to his death.”

According to the police, the footage showed the suspect fleeing the scene immediately after the incident.

DSP Abdullahi further stated that the suspect was tracked and arrested after a coordinated follow-up operation, at about 11 pm on the same date, at his hideout in Bagadaza Quarters of Gombe metropolis.

According to him, the suspect has confessed to the crime during preliminary interrogation.

He added that the suspect remains in police custody while the investigation is ongoing to determine the full circumstances surrounding the homicide, and to ensure diligent prosecution.