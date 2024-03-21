Guard Against Fake News, Misinformation, INEC Tells Journalists

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has called on journalists to guard against fake news and misleading information, in the reportage of the activities of the commission.

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at a meeting with media executives in Abuja on Thursday, stated that in this age of information technology, the spread of fake news and misinformation is becoming a global problem.

Prof. Yakubu said although INEC does not believe in censorship, journalists should serve as a bulwark against fake news and misinformation.

According to him, the commission interfaces regularly with media stakeholders because of the belief that “The best antidote to fake news is greater openness and transparency.”

He appreciated INEC’s partnership with the media and reassured them that the commission would continue to work closely with them.

“We welcome your reports, commentaries and analyses on elections in particular and electoral activities in general.

“More specifically, some of the innovations introduced by the commission to improve service delivery to the electorate, ensure the safety and security of journalists and grant them unimpeded access to various locations during elections and electoral activities draw from your reports as well as the suggestions and recommendations made during our quarterly meetings,” he stated.

President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Comrade Chris Isiguzo, called for free, fair and credible elections in this year’s off-cycle Edo and Ondo governorship elections.

Isiguzo who stated that elections serve as the cornerstone of the nation’s democracy, argued that “The conduct of credible elections not only upholds the principles of democracy but also fosters national unity, stability, and progress.

“It reinforces the legitimacy of our democratic institutions and reaffirms the people’s trust in the electoral process.

“Therefore, the responsibility entrusted to INEC to conduct elections with integrity and impartiality cannot be overstated.”

The NUJ President also commended the media for their indispensable role as the watchdogs of democracy.

“The media plays a crucial role in informing, educating, and mobilising the electorate, thereby facilitating the exercise of their civic responsibility.

“Your tireless efforts in promoting public awareness, scrutinising electoral processes, and holding stakeholders accountable contribute significantly to the integrity and credibility of our electoral system,” he added.