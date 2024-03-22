Guard Against Fake News, Misinformation Inec Tells Journalists

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has called on journalists to guard against fake news and misleading information, in the reportage of the activities of the commission. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at a meeting with media executives in Abuja yesterday, stated that at this age of information technology, the spread of fake news and misinformation was becoming a global problem.

Yakubu said although INEC does not believe in censorship, journalists should serve a bulwark against fake news and misinformation. According to him, the commission interfaces regularly with media stakeholders because of the belief that, “the best antidote to fake news is greater openness and transparency.”