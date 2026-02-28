GTI Mourns El-Kanemi Warriors’ Chairman, Mustapha

Strategic partners to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), GTI Asset Manage- ment & Trust Limited, have joined other football stakeholders across the country in mourning the death of El-Kanemi Warriors Chairman, Ibrahim Mainu Mustapha.

In a statement released to the media in Lagos on Friday, GTI’s Head of Media and Publicity, Andrew Ekejiuba, said the organisation received with deep shock the news of the passing of the amiable Chairman, who made immense contributions to the growth and development of the NPFL.

“GTI Group received with shock the passing of one of the outstanding Chairmen of NPFL clubs, Ibrahim Mainu Mustapha, who, according to the management of El-Kanemi Warriors, died following a brief illness.

“Our hearts and thoughts go out to the deceased’s immediate family members, management, players, coaches, staff and supporters of the club, as well as the NPFL Club Owners’ Association during this difficult moment.

“The late Chairman’s vision and commitment to El-Kanemi Warriors FC will forever be remembered because his demise has created a huge vacuum in the Nigerian football ecosystem.

“Mustapha carried out his duties with dedication, professionalism, and great passion, and will be greatly missed by his friends, colleagues, and the entire El-Kanemi and NPFL families.

“GTI Group extends sincere condolences to his immediate family, and we will continue to honour his memory with pride. We pray to the Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljanna Firdausi,” the statement read.