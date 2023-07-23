GTI Boss Congratulates Newly Appointed NPL Board Members

The GMD of GTI Asset Management & Trust Limited, Abubakar Lawal, has officially congratulated the newly appointed board members of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Lawal revealed this in a press statement made available to journalists in Lagos on Fri- day and assured the new board members of the willingness of his company as a strategic partner to work closely in ensuring the development of the Nigerian elite league. He also thanked the NFF for returning some members of the then Interim Manage- ment Committee (IMC) of the elite league to the new board to ensure the continuity of the NPFL project.

“On behalf of the management and staff of GTI Asset Management & Trust Limited, I want to congratulate the newly appointed board members, together we shall all take the NPFL to greater heights,” he said. “We are strengthened by the quality of officials named on the new board and GTI is ready and committed to work with them such that the elite league will enjoy positive development and quality decision-making.

“It is the hope of GTI that all hands must be on deck now to actualize the huge burden we have on our shoulders in order to reposition and restructure our elite league such that it ranks among the best globally.” However, GTI’s Executive Director, Nelson Ine who also doubles as Project Director of TNFF has welcomed the newly appointed board members and urged them to work closely with the company to ensure that the set-out goals for the NPFL’s development are actualized in no distant future.