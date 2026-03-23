GTHC Appoints Director

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc has appointed Marie Namias as an independent non-executive director. The company said that Namias, a French national, would bring over 25 years of experience across retail banking, corporate banking, digital banking, and strategy consulting.

She previously served on the executive board of Caisse d’Epargne Bretagne Pays de Loire, where she led the retail and corporate banking divisions, and held leadership roles at BRED Banque Populaire, Eurogroup Consulting, and Deloitte & Touche Corporate Finance.

Namias obtained a Master of Science (MSc) degree in strategic management from HEC, Master of Laws degree in European Community Law from Universiteit Maastricht, and is a graduate of the Institut d’études Politiques de Paris (Sciences Po).

Namias’ appointment reinforces GTCO’s commitment to strong corporate governance, diversity, and board effectiveness, aligned with applicable regulatory requirements and global best practices. The group CEO of the company, Segun Agbaje said: “we are pleased to welcome Mrs Marie Namias to the board.

Her extensive international banking experience, strategic expertise and strong governance background will further strengthen the board’s oversight and support the company’s strategic objectives.