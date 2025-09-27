Gtext Group To Celebrate 10th Anniversary

Gtext Holdings, through its subsidiaries Gtext Homes and Gtext Land, has announced a series of strategic developments as the company marks its 10th anniversary.

The announcement included the acquisition of a licensed investment firm and plans for a landmark Guinness World Record attempt.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos at the weekend, Dr. Stephen Akintayo, Chairman of SACI Holdings and Founder of Gtext Holdings, disclosed that the company has acquired a firm with a valid Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) license for fund management, asset management, and private equity operations.

“We are thrilled to announce a major milestone for Gtext Holdings. The acquisition of this SEC-licensed company underscores our commitment to regulatory compliance and expands our capacity to offer diversified, secure, and regulated investment opportunities beyond our core real estate business.

“We are currently awaiting SEC approval for the change of name and executives for the new entity, which will mark a significant step in our rebranding and growth strategy,” he said.

As part of its anniversary celebrations, Gtext will host what it described as a historic event on Saturday, December 20, 2025.

The company, Akintayo said, will attempt to set a Guinness World Record for the “Largest Real Estate Conference in the World in a Tent”, with 10,000 physical participants and over 100,000 virtual attendees expected.

“This monumental event is not just about numbers! It is a showcase of the immense scale and global influence of Nigeria’s real estate sector”, Akintayo noted.

Highlighting the human side of the company’s success, Akintayo emphasised that the 10th anniversary would also be an occasion to recognize the firm’s longest-serving staff.

“Our people are our greatest asset. Today, we are proud to honour and celebrate employees who have journeyed with us over the years.

“Their dedication and loyalty have been the bedrock of our success. This milestone is not just about corporate growth but also about acknowledging the vital role of our team in building the Gtext and SACI legacy,” he added.

Dr. Akintayo further clarified the distinction between Gtext Nigeria and Gtext USA, noting that while both operate under the global Gtext brand, they function independently within their respective regulatory and economic environments.

“This strategic separation allows us to better serve our diverse clientele and navigate country-specific market conditions, ensuring localized expertise and optimised services for our investors in both Nigeria and the United States,” he said.

In addition, Mr. Soonie Osuki, CEO of Gtext Holdings, unveiled Gtext Construction, a new subsidiary that will oversee the company’s building and development operations.

“As we expand our real estate portfolio, Gtext Construction will enable us to take full control of the construction value chain, from design to completion.

“This will guarantee the highest standards of quality, timely delivery, and cost efficiency. Most importantly, it will drive our vision of building modern, sustainable, and smart communities that redefine real estate development in Africa,” Osuki explained.

With these initiatives, Gtext Holdings marks a decade of innovation, strategic growth, and unwavering commitment to excellence across real estate and technology.

The company said that it remains focused on shaping industries, empowering communities, and setting new standards for the future.