GTCO’s Profit Surges To Record N1.2trn In Nine Months

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) has announced an impressive pre-tax profit of N215.69 billion for the third quarter of 2024, — more than double the N105.8 billion recorded in the same period of 2023, lifting the Tier 1 lender’s nine-month pre-tax profits to a historic N1.2 trillion, the highest ever recorded in Nigeria’s financial services sector, and also surpassing the N1 trillion milestone achieved earlier in the year.

The nine-month period also marked GTCO’s first-ever achievement of N1 trillion in profit after tax, with total assets reaching N15.6 trillion for the first time, alongside record net assets of N2.62 trillion.

Highlight of the quarterly financial results for the third quarter of 2024, showed Net Interest Income rose +143.9 per cent yearon-year to N362.4 billion driven by significant +85.8 per cent increase in Net Fees and Commission Income to N57.4 billion.

Loans and Advances surged by +36.1 per cent to N3 trillion, giving rise to corresponding increase in Loan Impairments provision which rose +148.5 per cent to N16.16 billion year-on-year.

GTCO also reported a ninemonth “unrealised gain on for ward transactions” of N32.1 billion, a significant drop from the N130.2 billion achieved in the first half of the year. Despite these variances, GTCO’s nine-month post-tax profit of over N1 trillion is a groundbreaking accomplishment, making it the first in the sector to attain this level of profitability.

GTCO’s strategy to optimise its interest-earning assets and leverage favorable market rates robbed off on net interest income surging to N781.48 billion, representing a remarkable 162.6 per cent year-on-year growth.

Similarly, net fee and commission income reached N158.55 billion, marking a 92.2 per cent yearon-year increase. This uptick in fee-based revenue highlights GTCO’s focus on diversification through non-interest income streams, encompassing credit-related fees, e-business revenue, account maintenance charges, transaction fees, and other ancillary services.

In an industry where lending margins are often constrained, this surge in fee income underscores GTCO’s adaptability and strong connection with its customer base.

GTCO’s record-breaking results affirm its resilience and strategic acumen, reinforcing its position as a leader in Nigeria’s financial sector. With landmark achievements in asset and profit growth, the institution sets a new standard for operational excellence and financial innovation in the industry.

