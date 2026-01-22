GTCO’s N10bn Private Placement Fully Subscribed

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) has announced the successful completion of its private placement of 125 million ordinary shares, which was fully subscribed at a total value of N10 billion.

According to an allotment announcement published on the Nigerian Exchange Limited platform, the private placement involved 125,000,000 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each, offered at N80.00 per share in line with the placing memorandum dated December 24, 2025.

The announcement disclosed that only one application was received for the entire 125 million shares on offer.

The application was deemed valid under the terms of the private placement and processed accordingly, resulting in 100 per cent subscription.

All 125 million shares applied for were fully allotted, translating to a total subscription amount of N10 billion.

The share range for the application exceeded 50,000,001 shares, so no scaling down was required.

GTCO stated that the basis of allotment and announcement have been cleared by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The allotted shares will be credited immediately to the CSCS account of the allottee by the registrar to the placing, DataMax Registrars Limited.

The private placement results were announced on January 21, 2026, with Quest Advisory Services Limited serving as the issuing house for the transaction.

The successful placement underscores sustained investor confidence in GTCO and highlights the continued use of private market funding by listed companies to strengthen their capital base and support strategic growth initiatives.