GTCO Unveils $100m Equity Raise, Eyes Direct Share Listing On LSE

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO), one of Nigeria’s leading financial services conglomerates, has announced the launch of a fully marketed equity offering aimed at raising approximately $100 million.

The move is part of a dualpronged strategy to bolster its capital base and deepen its international market footprint through a direct share listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

According to a market disclosure submitted to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the offer, which opened on July 2 and is scheduled to close by July 3, 2025, forms the second phase of GTCO’s broader recapitalization programme.

The proceeds will be deployed primarily to strengthen the capital adequacy of its flagship banking subsidiary, Guaranty Trust Bank Nigeria, in compliance with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s new minimum capital requirement of ₦500 billion for international banks, effective March 2026.

As part of the strategic pivot, GTCO has also notified stakeholders of its intention to delist its Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) from the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) Official List and the main market of the LSE.

In their place, the company seeks admission of its ordinary shares under the International Commercial Companies – Secondary Listing category of the FCA’s Official List, enabling direct share trading on the LSE.

Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Segun Agbaje, described the development as a watershed moment in GTCO’s evolution, underscoring its ambition to transform into a globally competitive African financial powerhouse.

“This offering and transition to a full share listing on the London Stock Exchange signals a new chapter for GTCO.

It strengthens our international visibility, boosts share liquidity, and opens wider access to long-term capital—all of which are critical to executing our strategic growth agenda,” Agbaje said.

He disclosed that the new capital will be channelled toward expanding loan books across retail, SME, and corporate segments, upgrading digital infrastructure, widening physical branch presence, and funding mergers and acquisitions, particularly in the pension and asset management spaces.