GTCO Sustains Profitability Momentum, Posts N300.4bn PBT In Q1’25

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) has released its unaudited consolidated and separate financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2025, to the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) and London Stock Exchange (LSE).

The financial statements show that the Group reported profit before tax of N300.4billion on the back of strong performance posted on the core earnings lines of interest income which grew y-o-y by 41.1 per cent and fee income up by 41.2 per cent.

The strong performance enabled the group to douse the impact of the N331.6billion fair value gains recognised in Q1-2024 which did not recur in Q1- 2025.

The Group’s loan book (net)increased by 15.6 per cent from N2.79 trillion recorded as at December 2024 to N3.22 trillion in March 2025, while deposit liabilities grew by 7.7 per cent from N10.40 trillion to N11.20 trillion during the same period.

Also, the Group recorded growths across all its asset lines and continues to maintain a robust, wellstructured, highly de-risked, and well-diversified balance sheet in all the jurisdictions wherein it operates.

Specifically, its total assets and shareholders’ funds closed at N15.9 trillion and N3.0 trillion, respectively.

Full impact Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) remained very robust and strong, closing at 34.6 per cent, equally, asset quality improved as evidenced by IFRS 9 Stage 3 Loans which closed at 3.3 per cent at Bank Level and 4.5 per cent at Group in Q1-2025 (Bank -3.5%) (Group- 5.2 per cent in December 2024) and Cost of Risk (COR) closed at 0.4 per cent from 4.9 per cent in December 2024.

