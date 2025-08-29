GTCO Pumps ₦365.9bn Into GTBank, Crosses CBN’s Recapitalisation Threshold

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) has executed one of the boldest recapitalisation moves in Nigeria’s banking sector, injecting ₦365.85 billion into Guaranty Trust Bank Limited (GTBank) to comply with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) sweeping new capital mandate.

The strategic infusion, disclosed in a regulatory filing on Friday and signed by Company Secretary Erhi Obebeduo, was consummated via a rights issue involving the issuance of nearly seven billion ordinary shares of GTBank to GTCO.

The transaction catapults the bank’s share capital from ₦138.19 billion to ₦504.04 billion, lifting it beyond the CBN’s ₦500 billion minimum threshold for internationally authorised lenders.

“Through this capital injection, the share capital of GTBank has been increased from ₦138.186 billion to ₦504.037 billion and ensures the bank’s compliance with the new minimum capital requirement for commercial banks with international authorisation stipulated by the Central Bank of Nigeria,” the statement affirmed.

The development underscores the breakneck pace of the banking industry’s race to meet the CBN’s recapitalisation directive, issued in March 2024, which requires banks to scale up their capital bases by March 2026. The policy, prompted by the naira’s steep devaluation and relentless inflationary pressures, aims to fortify balance sheets and bolster resilience in an increasingly volatile macroeconomic environment.

GTBank now stands shoulder to shoulder with Access Bank and Zenith Bank, which have already crossed the capitalisation finish line, further entrenching its status as a Tier-1 powerhouse.

The injection secures not only regulatory compliance but also GTBank’s prized international licence, while positioning the lender for strategic expansion in both domestic and offshore markets.

GTCO disclosed that the funds would be deployed towards branch network expansion, asset growth—including loans, advances, and investment securities—strengthening of its information technology infrastructure, and pursuit of emerging opportunities across Nigeria and other markets where it operates.

“The additional equity capital will be deployed by GTBank primarily for branch network expansion and asset growth (loans/advances and investment securities portfolio), fortification of its information technology infrastructure, and to leverage emerging opportunities in Nigeria and the operating environments where it maintains banking presence,” GTCO stated.

The recapitalisation was approved at GTCO’s 2024 Annual General Meeting and executed in two phases with full regulatory clearance. Despite the rights issue, GTCO retains 100% ownership of GTBank, ensuring the transaction preserves the group’s strategic control of its crown-jewel subsidiary.

The CBN’s recapitalisation push has emerged as the defining theme in Nigeria’s financial services sector, with banks scrambling to strengthen capital buffers. Governor Olayemi Cardoso disclosed in July that at least eight lenders had already met the requirements, while others are weighing mergers, acquisitions, and public offers to bridge the gap.

For GTCO, the successful capital injection signals more than compliance; it reflects strategic foresight and the determination to sustain its franchise as a formidable African banking brand.

In an era of tighter regulatory scrutiny and fierce competition, the ₦365.85 billion lifeline ensures GTBank not only survives the recapitalisation race but also emerges poised for a new phase of growth and innovation.