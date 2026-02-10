GTCO Promises More Support As Lagos STL Clinch Majekodunmi Cup At NPA International Polo

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) has reaffirmed its strong commitment to sports development in Nigeria and across Africa, pledging continued support for the NPA Lagos International Polo Tournament as Lagos STL emerged champions of the prestigious Majekodunmi Cup at the ongoing 2026 edition of the event.

GTCO, one of Africa’s leading financial services groups, is the headline sponsor of the Lagos International Polo Tournament, which is widely recognized as the biggest and most prestigious polo event on the continent.

The 2026 edition is being held at the Lagos Polo Club in Ikoyi, starting from January 27 and concluding with the finale on February 15. This event brings together top polo teams, high-profile guests, and sports enthusiasts from Nigeria and beyond.

Speaking on the Group’s involvement, the Group Chief Executive Officer of GTCO, Segun Agbaje, emphasised the importance of the tournament and why the company has remained committed to its sponsorship over the years.

“This tournament, one of the oldest in Africa, celebrates not only the noble sport of polo but the values we hold dear as a brand: teamwork, discipline, fair play, and a commitment to excellence. Beyond the field, it showcases Nigeria and Africa to a global audience, reinforcing the continent’s place on the world stage.

Our longstanding sponsorship of the NPA Lagos International Polo Tournament reflects our conviction that sport can amplify opportunity, foster connections, and deliver world-class experiences for all.”

Agbaje’s comments came on a weekend filled with excitement and highquality polo action, as Lagos STL, the Seyi Tinubu-powered Eko Polo kings, emerged the biggest winners by clinching the tournament’s most coveted prize, the Majekodunmi Cup.

In a tense and gusty final played at the Lagos Polo Club, STL defeated a determined Shoreline/A1 team 10–7, with the winning goal coming late in the final minute of the encounter. The victory marked STL’s third major title in the ongoing international tournament, which has now entered its grand finale stage.

The Majekodunmi Cup success added to an already impressive campaign for STL, who have also won the Independence Cup, Dapo Ojora Cup, Owen Cup and the Argentine Ambassador’s Cup in one dominant sweep. Their run of success has kept host city Lagos firmly in the driving seat in the race for honours at Africa’s biggest polo fiesta, ahead of strong contenders such as Lagos Art Hotel and Shoreline/A1.