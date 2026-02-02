GTCO, Presco List Additional Shares On NGX

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) has admitted additional ordinary shares of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc and Presco Plc to its Daily Official List, following the completion of their respective capital-raising exercises.

In a notice to Trading License Holders, the Exchange said 125,000,000 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc were listed on Friday, January 30, 2026, following the company’s private placement.

The newly listed shares were offered at N80.00 per share, bringing the total issued and fully paid-up share capital of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc to 36,550,229,514 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each, up from 36,425,229,514 shares previously.

Similarly, Presco Plc listed an additional 166,666,667 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each on the NGX on the same date, arising from the company’s recently concluded rights issue. The rights issue was priced at N1,420.00 per share on the basis of one new share for every six existing shares held, with the qualification date set at Monday, October 13, 2025.