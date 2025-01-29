New Telegraph

January 29, 2025
GTCO Powers 2025 Lagos International Polo Tournament

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) is excited to be the main sponsor of the 2025 NPA Lagos International Polo Tournament, which will take place at the Lagos Polo Club, Ikoyi, from February 4 to 23, 2025.

The tournament is one of Nigeria’s top sporting and social events, known for its rich history, exciting matches, and lively atmosphere.

Last year’s competition saw a thrilling final where the Leighton Kings beat Art Hotel Shoreline to retain the prestigious Majekodunmi Cup.

This year’s tournament promises to be even more exciting, with top teams competing for the Open Cup and the Majekodunmi Cup in high-goal and low-goal matches over 18 days.

The Silver Cup will run throughout the three weeks, while the Low Cup will take centre stage in the final week, ensuring a thrilling experience for players and fans alike.

Speaking about GTCO’s sponsorship, Segun Agbaje, Group CEO, said: “At GTCO, we are committed to supporting excellence and creating opportunities that unite people through shared passions.

The NPA Lagos International Polo Tournament represents team – work, discipline, and fair play—values that align perfectly with our brand.

