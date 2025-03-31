New Telegraph

March 31, 2025
March 31, 2025
GTCO Plc Records N1.27trn Pre-Tax Profit In 2024

GTCO Plc has announced a pre-tax profit of N1.266 trillion for the 2024 financial year. This represents a significant increase from the N609.3 billion reported in 2023.

The company made this known in a corporate disclosure released through the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. on Friday. Its gross earnings surged to N2.12 trillion, up from N1.13 trillion in the previous year.

The company also posted a profit-after-tax of N1.017 trillion, an 88.4 per cent rise from the N539.6 billion reported in the previous year. This achievement marks the highest ever profit reported by the bank in its history.

