GTCO Marks 15 Years Of Autism Advocacy With Pan-African Conference

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) will effective from tomorrow commence the hosting of the 15th edition of its annual Autism Conference, themed “From Awareness to Action: 15 Years of Advancing Autism Inclusion.”

The flagship event of GT – CO’s Orange Ribbon Initiative will hold from July 15–16, 2025 at the Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos, followed by a one-onone clinic consultations which will hold from July 17th to 19th at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja.

Keeping to its Pan-African vision, the programme will also for its second edition be held in Ghana from July 21 to 24 at the University of Professional Studies, Accra.

Speaking about the initiative, the Group Chief Executive Officer, GTCO Plc, Mr. Segun Agbaje, emphasised that the transformative journey of the Autism programme,.

“The Orange Ribbon Initiative began in 2009 as our commitment to advocate for children with neurodevelopmental disorders and to support the families and caregivers who nurture them.

“What started as a simple but focused effort has grown to shape how we advocate, how we listen, and how we respond.