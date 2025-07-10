GTCO Makes Debut On London Stock Exchange With 36.4bn Share Listing

In a major milestone for Nigeria’s banking sector, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) has secured admission to the Official List of the United Kingdom’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and commenced trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

The listing follows the successful pricing of GTCO’s primary equity offering and marks a significant stride in the Group’s international growth strategy.

In a filing on the Nigerian Exchange on Wednesday, GTCO announced that its entire issued share capital— comprising 36,425,229,514 ordinary shares—has been admitted to the equity shares category of the LSE’s international commercial companies secondary listing segment.

The shares will trade under the ticker symbol “GTHC,” with a transition to “GTCO” expected shortly after the cancellation of its earlier Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs).

This strategic move positions GTCO among a select group of Nigerian corporates with dual listings and under – scores growing global investor confidence in the Group’s long-term fundamentals and governance credentials.

The offering, which builds on a prospectus published on July 4, 2025, is part of GTCO’s broader ambition to deepen access to global capital markets and enhance shareholder value through improved liquidity and visibility.

“This admission to trading on the LSE not only signals strong investor demand but also reinforces our commitment to international best practices and market transparency,” said Erhi Obebeduo, Group General Counsel and Company Secretary of GTCO.

Citigroup served as sole global co-ordinator for the offering, with key partners including Miguel Azevedo, Rudy Saad, Vimal Bhogaita, and George Williams.

With this listing, GTCO joins the ranks of Africa’s most internationally diversified financial institutions and reinforces its standing as a bellwether for Nigerian corporates seeking global capital and credibility.