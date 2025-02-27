GTCO Launches Waste-For-Gas Initiative In Ogun

Share

Guaranty Trust Holdings (GTCO) has launched its Waste for Gas Initiative, distributing 3,000 gas cylinders to residents of Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The company said in a statement on Wednesday that the initiative, aimed at enhancing the quality of life for households and empowering women in underserved communities, was launched recently.

According to the Group Chief Executive Officer, GTCO, Mr Segun Agbaje, the initiative was designed to make life easier for families, giving them more time to focus on important activities.

“The Waste-for-Gas Initiative is about making life easier for families, giving them more time to focus on important activities such as education, work, or personal development,” Agbaje said.

He noted that the initiative was also designed to promote cleaner communities, enhance household welfare, and support financial stability.

Agbaje emphasised that the initiative was part of the company’s efforts tomake a positive impact on the communities where it operates.

“We are committed to making a meaningful difference in the lives of the people we serve,” he said. Oyinade Adegite, Chief Communication Officer, GTCO, said that the initiative was designed to promote cleaner communities while enhancing household welfare.

