GTCO Food And Drink Holiday Edition Opens Today

This year’s annual food festival of GTCO Food and Drink Holiday Editions, opens today, spanning December 21, 2025, at Oniru area of Victoria Island.

It promises to be an exciting, colourful and entertaining food festival. On display for the delight of the people would be a variety of the best of Nigerian street foods, with mixture of rare traditional cuisines from the different parts of the country.

Also on showcase would be a blend of wide selection of drinks, ranging from local brews to modern flavours as well as cocktails and mocktails of exotic nature.

Fresh farm produce would make the rounds for the benefit of those looking to restock for the Christmas and New Year season.

Most of the products are offered on discounted and friendly prices. It would be a place to harvest a blend of rich fun for both the individuals and the families, with the children not left out of the equation as there would be spots for sweet offerings and ice creams suited for children’s palates and play section fully equipped for their delight.