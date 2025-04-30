GTCO Food And Drink Festival 2025 Starts May 2

Share

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) has announced that the 8th edition of the GTCO Food and Drink Festival, will hold from May 2 to May 4 at GTCentre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

This year’s festival is themed “A Shared Experience”, highlighting how every meal tells a story— stories of culture, community, and tradition that unite people across generations and geographies.

The 2025 edition will feature 204 free retail stalls, showcasing the rich diversity and creativity of our food culture—from traditional Nigerian dishes and regional delicacies to contemporary fusion cuisines, savory bites, refreshing beverages, and gourmet desserts.

Attendees can also look forward to a series of masterclasses, where internationally renowned chefs and respected culinary experts will share practical insights, recipes, and techniques spanning a wide range of cuisines and disciplines.

In addition to the food exhibition and masterclasses, visitors will enjoy an expansive street food arena, offering a vibrant selection of popular local delicacies, and a dedicated children’s play area, ensuring a fun, safe, and memorable experience for the entire family.

Speaking on the significance of the festival, Mr. Segun Agbaje, Group Chief Executive Officer of GTCO Plc, said: “The GTCO Food and Drink Festival is a celebration of our rich cultural diversity and entrepreneurial spirit.

