GTCO Fashion Weekend: Street Style Vs Runway

GTCO Fashion Weekend may have come and gone but the dazzles and wow Fashion moments it left behind cannot be forgotten easily. Just like every edition, the 2023 Fashion Weekend, which took place at Landmark Oniru, kept the guests and Fashion lovers spellbound by the enormous creativity and style innovations on display.

Indeed, GTCO Fashion Weekend’s objectives of promoting enterprise in the fashion industry is met every year, especially when rating the huge turn out at the just concluded event. This year, the street style, which is the spontaneous Fashion of visiting guests who troop in to witness the fashion Weekend was top notch. The entrance arena was the runway for the street style fashionable guests, who were mostly in the Gen Z age category.

The rule of the main runway is usually to present pieces or latest collections from established fashion designers but the street style is all about showing up with all the Fashion A-games you have mastered. There were different fashion gangs like ‘Crazy Is Our Thing’ gang and the ‘Let’s show them Edgy’ gang. Many showed up in very creative attractive styles while others chose to wildcard kind of style. A few made their style to have a little dose of crazy while many went all out to look extra sexy.

The designs showcased on runway at the 2023 GTCO Fashion Weekend had similarities to the street style. Fashion events as huge as the fashion Weekend serves as proof that Nigerians have a special place in their heart for fashion and that the industry will continue to grow with more investments and sponsorship opportunities in years to come. Until next edition, be inspired by the creative styles on both street style and runway.